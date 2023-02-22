Former NBA star Dwight Howard is now playing for the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan's T1 League, but that doesn't mean the games are any less intense. During the Leopards' 120-108 win over the Taiwan Beer HeroBears on Sunday, Howard got ejected from the game following a brawl between the two teams. In fairness to Howard, it is tough to tell why he was slapped with an ejection.

The altercation began when the Leopards' Chen Hsiao-Jung caught Chiang Yu-An of the HeroBears with an elbow. Those two started going at it, and before long, it was mass chaos on the court. One of the HeroBears coaches even got in the mix and threw a couple punches.

Howard wasn't in the game when the fight started, and it looked like he was trying to de-escalate things in the background. Still, Howard was ejected and he ended his day with 28 points and 14 rebounds.

Unfortunately for Howard and the Leopards, that was just their fourth win of the season. With a record of 4-11, the Leopards occupy last place in the six-team league. Despite his team's lack of success, Howard is dominating the Taiwanese league with 24.4 points, 14.1 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game.