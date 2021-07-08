On June 6, 1946, the league that would eventually become the NBA was born. The Basketball Association of America tipped off with a game between the New York Knicks and Toronto Huskies on Nov. 1 of that season, and three years later, the league merged with the National Basketball League to create the NBA. Over seven decades later, that league is still alive and well.

So with the league's 75th anniversary looming next season, the NBA released a new logo to commemorate the occasion. Unlike the typical rectangular version, this logo will be shaped like a diamond. The 75th wedding anniversary is considered the diamond anniversary, so the NBA is working off of that motif.

The NBA's last major anniversary came in 1996, when it celebrated 50 years in existence. Before that season tipped off, the league named its 50 greatest players as part of the festivities surrounding that anniversary. The league even had a special logo commissioned at the 50th anniversary. It is not clear if the league plans to name 25 additional players this time around.

This new logo "will appear throughout the 2021-22 season on courts and official NBA merchandise, inside arenas and in original broadcast, digital and social media content," according to the league. The NBA does not change its logo frequently. It adopted the silhouette of Jerry West in 1969 and only updated it slightly in 2017.