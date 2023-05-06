Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Los Angeles Lakers

Regular Season Records: Golden State 44-38, Los Angeles 43-39

How To Watch

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Golden State 1, Los Angeles 1

On Saturday, the Golden State Warriors will fight it out against the Los Angeles Lakers in a Western Conference playoff contest at 8:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. The Warriors are expected to lose this one by three points, a fact the team is well aware of.

On Thursday, Golden State made easy work of Los Angeles and carried off a 127-100 win. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Warriors had established a 30 point advantage. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of Klay Thompson, who went 8 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points and 1 assist, and Stephen Curry, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 assists.

Curry wasn't the only one working in the assist department: the Warriors made it a team effort and racked up 38 of them (they were ranked first overall in the regular season). They are 33-14 when they've passed the ball that well.

Coming into game 3 the Warriors and the Lakers are all tied up with one victory apiece. So who wins this crucial Game 3 matchup? Check CBS Sports after the game to find out.

Odds

Los Angeles are a 3-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 227 points.

