Who's Playing
Utah @ Dallas
Current Records: Utah 2-2; Dallas 2-2
What to Know
The Utah Jazz have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 9:30 p.m. ET Monday at American Airlines Center. The Jazz will be strutting in after a victory while Dallas will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Dallas is out to make up for these teams' matchup this past Saturday. Utah escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 100-99. Point guard Jordan Clarkson (25 points) and shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (23 points) were the top scorers for Utah.
Dallas and Utah now sit at an identical 2-2. Both teams are in the playoff hunt, so this is a critical game. The Jazz are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets Jan. 19 easily too and instead slipped up with a 116-111. In other words, don't count the Mavericks out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $80.00
Odds
The Mavericks are a 3-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
