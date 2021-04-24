Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Dallas

Current Records: Los Angeles 35-24; Dallas 32-26

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (10-10), but not for long. Dallas' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Lakers at 8:30 p.m. ET April 24 at American Airlines Center. Dallas should still be feeling good after a win, while Los Angeles will be looking to get back in the win column.

Los Angeles is out to make up for these teams' game on Thursday. Dallas managed a 115-110 victory over Los Angeles. The Mavericks' point guard Luka Doncic did his thing and had 30 points and eight assists along with nine boards. The contest made it Doncic's third in a row with at least 30 points.

Dallas is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets April 7 easily too and instead slipped up with a 102-93. In other words, don't count Los Angeles out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mavericks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Dallas and Los Angeles both have ten wins in their last 20 games.