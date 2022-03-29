Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Dallas
Current Records: Los Angeles 31-43; Dallas 46-29
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court 1. They are staying on the road Tuesday to face off against the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. ET March 29 at American Airlines Center. Dallas should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Lakers will be looking to regain their footing.
Los Angeles came up short against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, falling 116-108. Los Angeles was up 69-49 at the end of the half but somehow couldn't manage to seal the deal. The losing side was boosted by small forward LeBron James, who shot 7-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 39 points, five dimes and nine boards. LBJ's night made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 36 points.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Dallas and the Utah Jazz on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Dallas wrapped it up with a 114-100 win at home. The Mavericks' point guard Luka Doncic did his thing and dropped a double-double on 32 points and ten rebounds along with five assists.
The Lakers are now 31-43 while Dallas sits at 46-29. Dallas is 26-19 after wins this season, and Los Angeles is 21-21 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $93.00
Odds
The Mavericks are a big 12-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as an 11.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Dallas have won 12 out of their last 23 games against Los Angeles.
