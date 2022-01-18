Through 3 Quarters

The Dallas Mavericks are just one quarter away from delivering their fans the win they've been expecting. Either team is in a position to win, but they lead against the Oklahoma City Thunder 77-72.

Point guard Luka Doncic has led the way so far for the Mavericks, as he has 15 points and nine assists in addition to nine boards and three blocks. One thing to keep an eye out for is Josh Green's foul situation as he currently sits at four.

Oklahoma City has been led by shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who so far has 26 points along with six rebounds.

OKC has lost 89% of the time when they were down heading into the fourth quarter this season, so this one seems just about wrapped up

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Dallas

Current Records: Oklahoma City 14-28; Dallas 24-19

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't won a game against the Dallas Mavericks since March 11 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Monday. The Thunder will head out on the road to face off against Dallas at 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. The Mavericks will be strutting in after a win while Oklahoma City will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Oklahoma City was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 107-102 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (21 points) was the top scorer for Oklahoma City.

Meanwhile, Dallas strolled past the Orlando Magic with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 108-92. Dallas' point guard Jalen Brunson was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 19 points along with five rebounds.

The Thunder are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 24-12-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Oklahoma City is now 14-28 while the Mavericks sit at 24-19. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Oklahoma City is stumbling into the matchup with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 100.8 on average. Dallas' defense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with only 102.7 points allowed per game on average, good for third best in the league. Oklahoma City might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Odds

The Mavericks are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 15 out of their last 27 games against Dallas.

Injury Report for Dallas

Reggie Bullock: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Oklahoma City