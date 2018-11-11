NBA DFS: LeBron James and top picks for Nov. 11 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

The 2018-19 NBA DFS season rolls on Sunday, November 11 with five games on the main slate that gets underway at 7 p.m. ET. There's no shortage of star power available with players such as Victor Oladipo, James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard among the top-priced options. FanDuel is running a $200K Sunday NBA Shot, while DraftKings is hosting a $225K Excellent 8's that awards $50K to the winner. Before you enter these NBA DFS tournaments or any others for Sunday evening, you'll want to see the top NBA DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2M in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure is off to a blistering start, cashing his first five lineups on DraftKings to open the season as well as producing multiple other optimal lineups that have led to huge returns for followers. And on Saturday, McClure was all over Bulls guard Zach LaVine on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result? He went off for 24 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals -- returning almost 50 points for owners.

For Sunday's main slate, McClure is high on Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo at $5,700 on FanDuel and $5,500 on DraftKings. Rondo is averaging over 10 points and seven assists per game this season, and he enters Sunday having scored 23 or more points on DraftKings in his last two outings. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Sunday's slate.

He's stacking him with LeBron James at $11,800 on FanDuel and $10,700 on DraftKings. James has scored 45 or more points on FanDuel in 10 of his last 12 games, and he has a great chance to produce big numbers again on Sunday against a Hawks squad that gives up over 119 points per game.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to score 30, even 40 points on both sites, and he comes at a great price. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings.