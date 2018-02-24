NBA games Friday, scores, highlights: Lonzo Ball impressive in Lakers return

Thursday may have been the teaser, but the NBA was officially back from the All-Star break on Friday, with 11 games on the schedule. Here are all the scores, highlights and updates from the night's action.

NBA scores for Friday, Feb. 23

Lonzo makes triumphant return

Lonzo Ball only played 17 minutes in his first game since Jan. 13, but he made the most of them. Ball compiled nine points, seven rebounds and six assists as the Lakers cruised to a 22-point win over the Mavericks. Ball had missed the Lakers' previous 15 games with a sprained MCL in his left knee.

Lonzo pushes the ball up the floor and finds Zubac for an easy dunk #LakeShow (📺: @SpectrumSN, @spectdeportes & ESPN) pic.twitter.com/ZTehokrW3F — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 24, 2018

The Brow makes history

Anthony Davis did something no player has ever done before, putting up 45 points, 17 rebounds, five blocks and five steals to lead the Pelicans past the Heat in overtime. No player has ever put up 45/15/5/5 since steals were first recorded during the 1973-74 season.

Anthony Davis posted a historic stat line of 45 PTS, 17 REB, 5 BLK, 5 STL to help the @PelicansNBA win in OT! #DoItBig pic.twitter.com/vIkqnkXGN3 — NBA (@NBA) February 24, 2018

Jokic records third straight triple-double

There's been no stopping Nikola Jokic recently. The big man recorded his third straight triple-double, putting up 28 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in Friday's win over the Spurs.

Blazers snap Utah's winning streak

The Utah Jazz had their 11-game winning streak snapped by Portland on Friday, thanks in large part to the work from backcourt mates Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. The duo combined for 50 points in the win.

It's cold here in Salt Lake, but @CJMcCollum is the one who put the game on ice. pic.twitter.com/O1qq4izK47 — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) February 24, 2018

Butler exits game with scary knee injury

Wolves forward Jimmy Butler was helped off the court on Friday after suffering an injury to his right knee. X-rays reportedly came back negative, and an MRI is scheduled for Saturday.

Jimmy Butler leaves game vs. Rockets with an apparent knee injury.



Catch the latest news as the games come down to the wire on #CrunchTime pic.twitter.com/IntTGtA6MR — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 24, 2018

Holiday hits game-winner

Jrue Holiday got the call for the Pelicans' final shot of the game, and he knew just what to do. His floater gave New Orleans a one-point win.

Jrue Holiday hit the go-ahead floater in the lane for the @PelicansNBA win!#DoItBIG pic.twitter.com/hWW6ycCtyu — NBA (@NBA) February 24, 2018

Kyrie, Celtics too much for Griffin, Pistons

The Celtics looked fresh in their first game since the All-Star break, taking care of the Pistons on Friday night. Kyrie Irving had 18 points, six assists and five rebounds while Daniel Theis added a career-high 19 filling in for the injured Aron Baynes. Blake Griffin struggled all night, scoring 17 points on 5-for-19 shooting while committing six turnovers.

FINAL: Celtics 110, Pistons 98



Daniel Theis sets a new career-high with 19pts (8-for-10 shooting) to go along with 7 boards. Marcus Smart had 12pts and 6ast in his return. Irving: 18pts, 6ast, 5reb. pic.twitter.com/YXlnP6qf5w — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 24, 2018

LeBron speeds ahead of the pack

Just a reminder that LeBron James is 33 years old and in his 15th NBA season. Nobody on the Grizzlies came close to keeping up with him on this breakaway.

Beal beats the buzzer

Bradley Beal made a heads up play and knocked down the 3-pointer to give the Wizards some momentum heading into halftime.

Bradley Beal gets the heads up steal and nails the three as time expires!#DCFamily pic.twitter.com/OZBOR3uC1m — NBA (@NBA) February 24, 2018

Kyrie, the magician

Man, you just shouldn't be able to do some of the things that Kyrie Irving does on the court.

