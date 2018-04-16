NBA Hall of Famer Hal Greer dies at 81; 76ers to honor franchise legend in Game 2 against Heat

Philadelphia 76ers legend Hal Greer passed away at the age of 81. USATSI

NBA Hall of Famer and 76ers legend Hal Greer has died at the age of 81. The Sixers plan to honor Greer during Game 2 of the team's first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat on Monday. The tribute will include black patches with Greer's No. 15 on the players' jerseys.

Greer was drafted in 1958 by the Syracuse Nationals, who went on to become the Philadelphia 76ers before the 1963-64 season. He played each of his 15 NBA seasons with the franchise, and is their all time leader in several categories, including points (21,586), games played (1,122) and field goals (8,504).

A 10-time All-Star, Greer was named as one of the NBA's 50 greatest players, led the Sixers to the 1967 NBA title and had his number retired by the franchise in 1976. He was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1982. The Sixers offered the following statement on Greer's passing:

The Philadelphia 76ers organization mourns the passing of Hal Greer, an NBA champion, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and team legend. Throughout his 15-year career with the Syracuse Nationals and Philadelphia 76ers, Greer solidified his place as one of the greatest basketball players ever. An NBA champion in 1967 and 10-time NBA All-Star, Greer's legacy includes being the 76ers' all-time leader in points, field goals, field goals attempted, games and minutes played, culminating in him being named one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History in 1996. Greer was the first player to have his number retired by the 76ers organization when the team retired his No. 15 in 1976. To further celebrate his place in team history, Greer also became the first player to be honored with a sculpture on 76ers Legends Walk at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex in 2017. In addition to his historic contributions on the court, Greer will forever be remembered as a true gentleman who used the tremendous platform of basketball to uplift and inspire others. We extend our deepest condolences and send our love to the Greer family during this difficult time. The 76ers will celebrate Greer's life and legacy at tonight's game in South Philadelphia.

Current and former players and coaches, such as Magic Johnson and Villanova coach Jay Wright, have expressed their affection for Greer after learning of his death.