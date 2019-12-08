Nets vs. Nuggets: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Brooklyn (home) vs. Denver (away)

Current Records: Brooklyn 12-10; Denver 14-6

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Brooklyn Nets at 3 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. Denver will be hoping to build upon the 101-93 win they picked up against Brooklyn the last time they played in November.

The Nuggets received a tough blow last Friday as they fell 108-95 to the Boston Celtics. The Nuggets got a solid performance out of C Nikola Jokic, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and ten rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn was able to grind out a solid victory over the Charlotte Hornets last week, winning 111-104. C DeAndre Jordan and SF Joe Harris were among the main playmakers for Brooklyn as the former posted a double-double on 16 points and 13 boards and the latter shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points and five assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Denver are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 9-10-1 against the spread.

Brooklyn's victory lifted them to 12-10 while Denver's defeat dropped them down to 14-6. We'll see if the Nets can repeat their recent success or if the Nuggets bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Nets.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 209

Series History

Brooklyn have won five out of their last nine games against Denver.