Nets vs. Nuggets: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Nets vs. Nuggets basketball game
Who's Playing
Brooklyn (home) vs. Denver (away)
Current Records: Brooklyn 12-10; Denver 14-6
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Brooklyn Nets at 3 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. Denver will be hoping to build upon the 101-93 win they picked up against Brooklyn the last time they played in November.
The Nuggets received a tough blow last Friday as they fell 108-95 to the Boston Celtics. The Nuggets got a solid performance out of C Nikola Jokic, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and ten rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn was able to grind out a solid victory over the Charlotte Hornets last week, winning 111-104. C DeAndre Jordan and SF Joe Harris were among the main playmakers for Brooklyn as the former posted a double-double on 16 points and 13 boards and the latter shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points and five assists.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Denver are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 9-10-1 against the spread.
Brooklyn's victory lifted them to 12-10 while Denver's defeat dropped them down to 14-6. We'll see if the Nets can repeat their recent success or if the Nuggets bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Nets.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 209
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Brooklyn have won five out of their last nine games against Denver.
- Nov 14, 2019 - Denver 101 vs. Brooklyn 93
- Feb 06, 2019 - Brooklyn 135 vs. Denver 130
- Nov 09, 2018 - Brooklyn 112 vs. Denver 110
- Nov 07, 2017 - Denver 112 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Oct 29, 2017 - Denver 124 vs. Brooklyn 111
- Feb 24, 2017 - Denver 129 vs. Brooklyn 109
- Dec 07, 2016 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Denver 111
- Mar 04, 2016 - Brooklyn 121 vs. Denver 120
- Feb 08, 2016 - Brooklyn 105 vs. Denver 104
