Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Phoenix 29-26; Brooklyn 32-21

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets haven't won a game against the Phoenix Suns since April 25 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Brooklyn is getting right back to it as they host Phoenix at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 7 at Barclays Center. The Suns will be strutting in after a win while Brooklyn will be stumbling in from a loss.

Brooklyn came up short against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, falling 124-116. Shooting guard Cameron Thomas did his best for Brooklyn, finishing with 47 points (a whopping 41% of their total).

Meanwhile, you can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Phoenix's strategy against the Detroit Pistons this past Saturday. Phoenix strolled past Detroit with points to spare, taking the contest 116-100. Phoenix's center Deandre Ayton did his thing and posted a double-double on 31 points and 16 rebounds.

Brooklyn is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 8-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

In the teams' previous meeting in January, the Nets were in the race but had to settle for second with a 117-112 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.56

Odds

The Suns are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Brooklyn have won ten out of their last 15 games against Phoenix.