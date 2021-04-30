Who's Playing

Portland @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Portland 34-28; Brooklyn 43-20

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets are getting right back to it as they host the Portland Trail Blazers at 8 p.m. ET April 30 at Barclays Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet Friday.

The Nets strolled past the Indiana Pacers with points to spare on Thursday, taking the contest 130-113. Power forward Kevin Durant had a stellar game for Brooklyn as he posted a double-double on 42 points and ten assists.

Meanwhile, Portland made easy work of the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday and carried off a 130-109 victory. With the Trail Blazers ahead 74-46 at the half, the matchup was all but over already. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard CJ McCollum, who had 26 points and six assists, and small forward Norman Powell, who had 24 points in addition to five boards.

The wins brought the Nets up to 43-20 and Portland to 34-28. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Brooklyn ranks first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.40% on the season. Less enviably, Portland has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.80% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: NBATV

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Portland have won eight out of their last 11 games against Brooklyn.