Nuggets vs. Suns: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Nuggets vs. Suns basketball game
Who's Playing
Denver (home) vs. Phoenix (away)
Current Records: Denver 11-3; Phoenix 8-7
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns are 4-12 against the Denver Nuggets since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Sunday. Phoenix's road trip will continue as they head to Denver's court at 8 p.m. ET at Pepsi Center. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.
Phoenix escaped with a win on Saturday against the Minnesota Timberwolves by the margin of a single basket on Saturday, 100-98.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but last week Denver sidestepped the Boston Celtics for a 96-92 win. Among those leading the charge for the Nuggets was PF Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 18 points, 16 boards, and ten dimes. Jokic now has three triple-doubles this season.
The Suns aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
Their wins bumped Phoenix to 8-7 and Denver to 11-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Phoenix and Denver clash.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a big 9-point favorite against the Suns.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 214
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Denver have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Phoenix.
- Oct 25, 2019 - Denver 108 vs. Phoenix 107
- Jan 25, 2019 - Denver 132 vs. Phoenix 95
- Jan 12, 2019 - Phoenix 102 vs. Denver 93
- Dec 29, 2018 - Denver 122 vs. Phoenix 118
- Oct 20, 2018 - Denver 119 vs. Phoenix 91
- Feb 10, 2018 - Denver 123 vs. Phoenix 113
- Jan 19, 2018 - Phoenix 108 vs. Denver 100
- Jan 03, 2018 - Denver 134 vs. Phoenix 111
- Jan 28, 2017 - Denver 123 vs. Phoenix 112
- Jan 26, 2017 - Denver 127 vs. Phoenix 120
- Nov 27, 2016 - Denver 120 vs. Phoenix 114
- Nov 16, 2016 - Denver 120 vs. Phoenix 104
- Mar 10, 2016 - Denver 116 vs. Phoenix 98
- Dec 23, 2015 - Denver 104 vs. Phoenix 96
- Nov 20, 2015 - Phoenix 114 vs. Denver 107
- Nov 14, 2015 - Phoenix 105 vs. Denver 81
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Kemba is doubtful vs. Kings on Monday
This was a scary injury for Kemba Walker and the Boston Celtics
-
Butler hears boos in Philly return
76ers fans booed Jimmy Butler mercilessly upon his return to Philadelphia on Saturday night
-
Lakers off to best start for an LBJ team
For the fifth time this season, the Lakers rallied from a double-digit deficit to win a game...
-
LaVine hits 13 3s, game-winner vs. CHA
LaVine also hit the game-winner with less than a second remaining, and finished with 49 points
-
Rondo fined $35K for abuse of official
Rondo had a minor meltdown during the Lakers' win over the Thunder on Friday night
-
NBA Sneaker King Rankings: Vol. 4
It's time to find out who's bringing the shoe heat in Vol. 4 of our Sneaker King power rankings
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans