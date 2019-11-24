Nuggets vs. Suns: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Denver (home) vs. Phoenix (away)

Current Records: Denver 11-3; Phoenix 8-7

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns are 4-12 against the Denver Nuggets since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Sunday. Phoenix's road trip will continue as they head to Denver's court at 8 p.m. ET at Pepsi Center. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

Phoenix escaped with a win on Saturday against the Minnesota Timberwolves by the margin of a single basket on Saturday, 100-98.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but last week Denver sidestepped the Boston Celtics for a 96-92 win. Among those leading the charge for the Nuggets was PF Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 18 points, 16 boards, and ten dimes. Jokic now has three triple-doubles this season.

The Suns aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped Phoenix to 8-7 and Denver to 11-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Phoenix and Denver clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado

Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 9-point favorite against the Suns.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 214

Series History

Denver have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Phoenix.