Nuggets vs. Suns: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

How to watch Nuggets vs. Suns basketball game

Who's Playing

Denver (home) vs. Phoenix (away)

Current Records: Denver 11-3; Phoenix 8-7

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns are 4-12 against the Denver Nuggets since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Sunday. Phoenix's road trip will continue as they head to Denver's court at 8 p.m. ET at Pepsi Center. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

Phoenix escaped with a win on Saturday against the Minnesota Timberwolves by the margin of a single basket on Saturday, 100-98.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but last week Denver sidestepped the Boston Celtics for a 96-92 win. Among those leading the charge for the Nuggets was PF Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 18 points, 16 boards, and ten dimes. Jokic now has three triple-doubles this season.

The Suns aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped Phoenix to 8-7 and Denver to 11-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Phoenix and Denver clash.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
  • TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 9-point favorite against the Suns.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 214

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Phoenix.

  • Oct 25, 2019 - Denver 108 vs. Phoenix 107
  • Jan 25, 2019 - Denver 132 vs. Phoenix 95
  • Jan 12, 2019 - Phoenix 102 vs. Denver 93
  • Dec 29, 2018 - Denver 122 vs. Phoenix 118
  • Oct 20, 2018 - Denver 119 vs. Phoenix 91
  • Feb 10, 2018 - Denver 123 vs. Phoenix 113
  • Jan 19, 2018 - Phoenix 108 vs. Denver 100
  • Jan 03, 2018 - Denver 134 vs. Phoenix 111
  • Jan 28, 2017 - Denver 123 vs. Phoenix 112
  • Jan 26, 2017 - Denver 127 vs. Phoenix 120
  • Nov 27, 2016 - Denver 120 vs. Phoenix 114
  • Nov 16, 2016 - Denver 120 vs. Phoenix 104
  • Mar 10, 2016 - Denver 116 vs. Phoenix 98
  • Dec 23, 2015 - Denver 104 vs. Phoenix 96
  • Nov 20, 2015 - Phoenix 114 vs. Denver 107
  • Nov 14, 2015 - Phoenix 105 vs. Denver 81
Watch This Game Live
Stream live sports with fuboTV.
Regional restrictions may apply.
Our Latest Stories