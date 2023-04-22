The Minnesota Timberwolves' hopes of winning a playoff series for the first time since 2004 took a serious hit when they lost the opening two games of their first-round matchup against the Denver Nuggets. Now, as the action shifts back to Minneapolis, they face what is essentially a must-win Game 3 at home against a Nuggets team that appears to be firing on all cylinders at the moment.

Denver has either won or tied all but one quarter of this series so far, which shows just how dominant they have been in their opening two games against Minnesota. Jamal Murray was a standout performer for the Nuggets in Game 2 finishing with 40 points in the win and Denver will need another strong effort from him tonight if they want to take a 3-0 lead in this best-of-seven series. On the other side, Anthony Edwards had a game-high 41 points in Minnesota's Game 2 loss but was a -3 for the game. Needless to say, the Timberwolves will need that number to change if they want to avoid being placed on the brink of elimination.

Follow along below as CBS Sports provides live updates from the matchup between Minnesota and Denver.