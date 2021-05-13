Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Indiana
Current Records: Milwaukee 44-25; Indiana 33-36
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Milwaukee Bucks and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 12 of last year. Indiana and Milwaukee will face off in a Central Division battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Pacers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 103-94 on Tuesday. It was another big night for Indiana's power forward Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a triple-double on 16 points, 15 dimes, and 13 rebounds. Sabonis now has nine triple-doubles this season.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee strolled past the Orlando Magic with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 114-102. Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did his thing and posted a double-double on 27 points and 12 boards in addition to five assists.
The Pacers are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in 23 of their 34 home games.
Indiana suffered a grim 140-113 defeat to the Bucks in the teams' previous meeting in March. Maybe Indiana will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bucks are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
