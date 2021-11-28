Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Indiana

Current Records: Milwaukee 12-8; Indiana 9-12

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers haven't won a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks since Feb. 12 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. Indiana and Milwaukee will face off in a Central Division battle at 5 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Pacers and the Toronto Raptors this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Indiana wrapped it up with a 114-97 win at home. It was another big night for Indiana's power forward Domantas Sabonis, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 18 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee strolled past the Denver Nuggets with points to spare this past Friday, taking the game 120-109. The Bucks' power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did his thing and dropped a double-double on 24 points and 13 boards along with seven dimes.

Their wins bumped Indiana to 9-12 and Milwaukee to 12-8. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Indiana and Milwaukee clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.79

Odds

The Bucks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bucks slightly, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee have won 15 out of their last 24 games against Indiana.

Oct 25, 2021 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Indiana 109

May 13, 2021 - Milwaukee 142 vs. Indiana 133

Mar 22, 2021 - Milwaukee 140 vs. Indiana 113

Feb 03, 2021 - Milwaukee 130 vs. Indiana 110

Mar 04, 2020 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Indiana 100

Feb 12, 2020 - Indiana 118 vs. Milwaukee 111

Dec 22, 2019 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Indiana 89

Nov 16, 2019 - Milwaukee 102 vs. Indiana 83

Mar 07, 2019 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Indiana 98

Feb 13, 2019 - Milwaukee 106 vs. Indiana 97

Dec 12, 2018 - Indiana 113 vs. Milwaukee 97

Oct 19, 2018 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Indiana 101

Mar 05, 2018 - Indiana 92 vs. Milwaukee 89

Mar 02, 2018 - Indiana 103 vs. Milwaukee 96

Jan 08, 2018 - Indiana 109 vs. Milwaukee 96

Jan 03, 2018 - Milwaukee 122 vs. Indiana 101

Apr 06, 2017 - Indiana 104 vs. Milwaukee 89

Mar 10, 2017 - Milwaukee 99 vs. Indiana 85

Feb 11, 2017 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Indiana 100

Nov 03, 2016 - Milwaukee 125 vs. Indiana 107

Apr 13, 2016 - Indiana 97 vs. Milwaukee 92

Mar 02, 2016 - Indiana 104 vs. Milwaukee 99

Dec 31, 2015 - Milwaukee 120 vs. Indiana 116

Nov 21, 2015 - Indiana 123 vs. Milwaukee 86

Injury Report for Indiana

T.J. Warren: Out (Foot)

Injury Report for Milwaukee