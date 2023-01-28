Who's Playing

Washington @ New Orleans

Current Records: Washington 22-26; New Orleans 26-23

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Washington Wizards and the New Orleans Pelicans will meet up at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Smoothie King Center. Washington will be strutting in after a win while New Orleans will be stumbling in from a loss.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Wizards beat the Houston Rockets 108-103 on Wednesday. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 58-43 deficit. It was another big night for Washington's power forward Kyle Kuzma, who had 33 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, New Orleans came up short against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, falling 111-102. Small forward Brandon Ingram wasn't much of a difference maker for New Orleans; Ingram finished with 13 points on 4-for-18 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 25 minutes on the court.

The Wizards are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Washington suffered a grim 132-112 defeat to the Pelicans in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month. Can Washington avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.00

Odds

The Pelicans are a 4.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington have won eight out of their last 14 games against New Orleans.