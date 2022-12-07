Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Toronto

Current Records: Los Angeles 10-13; Toronto 12-12

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.17 points per game. They might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at Scotiabank Arena. If the matchup is anything like Los Angeles' 128-123 win from their previous meeting in March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Lakers received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 116-102 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The top scorers for Los Angeles were small forward LeBron James (21 points) and center Thomas Bryant (19 points). Bryant had some trouble finding his footing against the Washington Wizards on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction. Thomas Bryant's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, Toronto was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 116-110 to the Boston Celtics. Point guard Fred VanVleet wasn't much of a difference maker for Toronto; VanVleet finished with only eight points on 3-for-14 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.

Los Angeles is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 2-10 ATS when expected to lose.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

Odds

The Raptors are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toronto have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Los Angeles.