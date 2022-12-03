Who's Playing

Orlando @ Toronto

Current Records: Orlando 5-18; Toronto 11-11

What to Know

The Orlando Magic are 7-22 against the Toronto Raptors since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. They will face off at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 3 at Scotiabank Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

On Friday, Orlando lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road by a decisive 107-96 margin. Despite the loss, the Magic had strong showings from point guard Cole Anthony, who had 19 points in addition to six rebounds, and power forward Paolo Banchero, who had 22 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, Toronto came up short against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, falling 114-105. The Raptors were down 93-72 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Point guard Fred VanVleet had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 4-for-14 shooting in his 41 minutes on the court.

Orlando have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.5-point spread they are up against. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Orlando's opponents whenever they hit the road.

The losses put Orlando at 5-18 and Toronto at 11-11. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Magic are stumbling into the matchup with the second fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 107.8 on average. The Raptors have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 44.60% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $42.99

Odds

The Raptors are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Toronto have won 22 out of their last 29 games against Orlando.