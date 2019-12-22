Raptors vs. Mavericks live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Dallas @ Toronto

Current Records: Dallas 19-9; Toronto 20-8

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Dallas Mavericks at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

It was close, but Toronto ultimately received the gift of a 122-118 win from a begrudging Washington squad last week. They relied on the efforts of PF Serge Ibaka, who posted a double-double on 23 points and ten boards in addition to three blocks, and PG Kyle Lowry, who had 26 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, Dallas was expected to lose against the Philadelphia 76ers last Friday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The stars were brightly shining for the Mavericks in a 117-98 victory over Philadelphia. Dallas' success was spearheaded by the efforts of PF Kristaps Porzingis, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 18 rebounds along with three blocks, and SG Tim Hardaway Jr., who shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points. Porzingis has posted a double-double in each of his past four games.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Toronto are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (13-6), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped the Raptors to 20-8 and the Mavericks to 19-9. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Raptors and the Mavericks clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.00

Odds

The Raptors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

Toronto have won seven out of their last nine games against Dallas.