Raptors vs. Mavericks live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Raptors vs. Mavericks basketball game
Who's Playing
Dallas @ Toronto
Current Records: Dallas 19-9; Toronto 20-8
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Dallas Mavericks at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
It was close, but Toronto ultimately received the gift of a 122-118 win from a begrudging Washington squad last week. They relied on the efforts of PF Serge Ibaka, who posted a double-double on 23 points and ten boards in addition to three blocks, and PG Kyle Lowry, who had 26 points and nine assists.
Meanwhile, Dallas was expected to lose against the Philadelphia 76ers last Friday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The stars were brightly shining for the Mavericks in a 117-98 victory over Philadelphia. Dallas' success was spearheaded by the efforts of PF Kristaps Porzingis, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 18 rebounds along with three blocks, and SG Tim Hardaway Jr., who shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points. Porzingis has posted a double-double in each of his past four games.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Toronto are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (13-6), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Their wins bumped the Raptors to 20-8 and the Mavericks to 19-9. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Raptors and the Mavericks clash.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: Fox Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $50.00
Odds
The Raptors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 218
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won seven out of their last nine games against Dallas.
- Nov 16, 2019 - Dallas 110 vs. Toronto 102
- Jan 27, 2019 - Toronto 123 vs. Dallas 120
- Oct 26, 2018 - Toronto 116 vs. Dallas 107
- Mar 16, 2018 - Toronto 122 vs. Dallas 115
- Dec 26, 2017 - Dallas 98 vs. Toronto 93
- Mar 25, 2017 - Toronto 94 vs. Dallas 86
- Mar 13, 2017 - Toronto 100 vs. Dallas 78
- Dec 22, 2015 - Toronto 103 vs. Dallas 99
- Nov 03, 2015 - Toronto 102 vs. Dallas 91
