Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Houston

Current Records: Los Angeles 47-23; Houston 16-54

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Houston Rockets are heading back home. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Toyota Center. Allowing an average of 116.61 points per game, Houston has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.

It was close but no cigar for the Rockets as they fell 124-122 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. Despite the defeat, Houston had strong showings from power forward Kelly Olynyk, who had 24 points and eight assists in addition to six boards, and small forward Kenyon Martin Jr., who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds along with three blocks.

Meanwhile, everything went Los Angeles' way against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday as they made off with a 113-90 win. The score was close at the half, but the Clippers pulled away in the second half with 69 points. The top scorers for Los Angeles were shooting guard Paul George (20 points) and point guard Reggie Jackson (19 points).

Los Angeles' victory brought them up to 47-23 while Houston's loss pulled them down to 16-54. Los Angeles is still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, so these next two games are critical for them. Houston has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Houston is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Rockets were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap in the teams' previous meeting last month as they fell 109-104 to the Clippers. Can Houston avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Clippers as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Houston.

Apr 23, 2021 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Houston 104

Apr 09, 2021 - Los Angeles 126 vs. Houston 109

Mar 05, 2020 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Houston 105

Dec 19, 2019 - Houston 122 vs. Los Angeles 117

Nov 22, 2019 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Houston 119

Nov 13, 2019 - Houston 102 vs. Los Angeles 93

Apr 03, 2019 - Houston 135 vs. Los Angeles 103

Oct 26, 2018 - Los Angeles 133 vs. Houston 113

Oct 21, 2018 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Houston 112

Mar 15, 2018 - Houston 101 vs. Los Angeles 96

Feb 28, 2018 - Houston 105 vs. Los Angeles 92

Jan 15, 2018 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Houston 102

Dec 22, 2017 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Houston 118

Apr 10, 2017 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Houston 96

Mar 01, 2017 - Houston 122 vs. Los Angeles 103

Dec 30, 2016 - Houston 140 vs. Los Angeles 116

Mar 16, 2016 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Houston 106

Jan 18, 2016 - Los Angeles 140 vs. Houston 132

Dec 19, 2015 - Houston 107 vs. Los Angeles 97

Nov 07, 2015 - Houston 109 vs. Los Angeles 105

Injury Report for Houston

Eric Gordon: Out (Groin)

Avery Bradley: Out (Personal)

Sterling Brown: Out (Forehead)

Danuel House Jr.: Out (Ankle)

David Nwaba: Out (Wrist)

D.J. Wilson: Out (Covid-19)

Kevin Porter: Out (Ankle)

Christian Wood: Out (Ankle)

Dante Exum: Out for the Season (Calf)

John Wall: Out for the Season (Hamstring)

Injury Report for Los Angeles