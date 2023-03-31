Who's Playing

Detroit @ Houston

Current Records: Detroit 16-60; Houston 18-59

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.57 points per matchup before their game Friday. Their road trip will continue as they head to Toyota Center at 8 p.m. ET to face off against the Houston Rockets. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Detroit was just a bucket shy of a victory on Wednesday and fell 107-106 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Shooting guard Jaden Ivey (24 points) was the top scorer for the Pistons.

Meanwhile, Houston came up short against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, falling 123-114. Houston's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Kevin Porter, who had 31 points and six assists in addition to nine boards.

Detroit is expected to lose this next one by 5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

It was close but no cigar for Detroit as they fell 117-114 to Houston in the teams' previous meeting in January. Can the Pistons avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Rockets are a 5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Detroit have won eight out of their last 14 games against Houston.