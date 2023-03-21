Over the weekend, Shaquille O'Neal worried fans when he posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed. On Monday, O'Neal clarified the situation and let everyone know that there was no reason to be concerned about his health.

During the NCAA Tournament on Sunday evening, O'Neal posted on Twitter that he was watching Ernie Johnson and Candace Parker break down the games from the hospital.

The image of O'Neal in a hospital bed immediately had his fans wondering what happened, but the NBA legend revealed why he was there on Monday. In an Instagram post, O'Neal said he was getting a hip replacement while also making light of the situation.

After that, O'Neal's 29.6 million followers could rest easy knowing that there wasn't anything wrong with the four-time NBA champion and 15-time NBA All-Star. Hopefully, O'Neal is able to recover from his surgery quickly so he can get back on the set alongside Johnson, Parker, and Charles Barkley.

In the meantime, O'Neal will likely watch along with everyone else as the 2023 NCAA Tournament continues. The Sweet 16 will be played on Thursday and Friday, and Final Four spots will be on the line when teams compete in the Elite Eight on Saturday and Sunday.