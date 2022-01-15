Through 1 Quarter

The Cleveland Cavaliers can't call it a day yet, but they are winning as expected. They have jumped out to a quick 35-28 lead against the San Antonio Spurs.

Point guard Darius Garland has led the way so far for Cleveland, as he has 11 points and four assists along with one block. A double-double would be Garland's third in a row.

San Antonio has enjoyed the tag-team combination of point guard Dejounte Murray and shooting guard Bryn Forbes. The former has six points and three assists in addition to three rebounds, while the latter has six points.

Who's Playing

Cleveland @ San Antonio

Current Records: Cleveland 24-18; San Antonio 15-26

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8:30 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at AT&T Center. Cleveland will be strutting in after a victory while the Spurs will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was close but no cigar for San Antonio as they fell 128-124 to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. A silver lining for San Antonio was the play of point guard Dejounte Murray, who posted a triple-double on 32 points, 11 assists, and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Cleveland made easy work of the Utah Jazz on Wednesday and carried off a 111-91 win. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Cleveland had established an 88-68 advantage. Power forward Lamar Stevens and small forward Lauri Markkanen were among the main playmakers for the Cavaliers as the former had 23 points along with seven boards and the latter had 20 points in addition to six boards.

The Spurs are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 14-7 against the spread when expected to lose.

San Antonio is now 15-26 while Cleveland sits at 24-18. A couple stats to keep an eye on: San Antonio ranks fourth in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 17.9 on average. But the Cavaliers are even better: they enter the matchup with only 16.6 fouls per game on average, which is the best in the league. We'll see if that edge gives Cleveland a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $12.94

Odds

The Cavaliers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Antonio have won eight out of their last 12 games against Cleveland.

Injury Report for San Antonio

Derrick White: Out (Covid-19)

Tre Jones: Out (Covid-19)

Zach Collins: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Cleveland