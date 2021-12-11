Through 2 Quarters

The Phoenix Suns were expected to win this one, and so far that's exactly how it's playing out. They are in control with a 57-39 lead over the Boston Celtics.

Center JaVale McGee has led the way so far for the Suns, as he has 11 points in addition to nine rebounds and two blocks. Small forward Jayson Tatum (15 points) has been the top scorer for Boston.

The Celtics haven't been much of a second-half team this year, losing 71% of the time when they were down at the break.

Who's Playing

Boston @ Phoenix

Current Records: Boston 13-13; Phoenix 20-4

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Boston Celtics at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at Footprint Center after having had a few days off. Phoenix is out to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.

Things were close when the Suns and the San Antonio Spurs clashed on Monday, but Phoenix ultimately edged out the opposition 108-104. Phoenix's point guard Chris Paul did his thing and posted a double-double on 21 points and ten assists.

Speaking of close games: it was a hard-fought game, but Boston had to settle for a 114-111 loss against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. Boston's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of small forward Jayson Tatum, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and ten boards, and point guard Dennis Schroder, who had 19 points and eight assists.

Phoenix is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Suns against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Phoenix's win lifted them to 20-4 while Boston's loss dropped them down to 13-13. We'll see if Phoenix can repeat their recent success or if Boston bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.50

Odds

The Suns are a 3.5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Suns slightly, as the game opened with the Suns as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Boston have won eight out of their last 12 games against Phoenix.

Apr 22, 2021 - Boston 99 vs. Phoenix 86

Feb 07, 2021 - Phoenix 100 vs. Boston 91

Jan 18, 2020 - Phoenix 123 vs. Boston 119

Nov 18, 2019 - Boston 99 vs. Phoenix 85

Dec 19, 2018 - Phoenix 111 vs. Boston 103

Nov 08, 2018 - Boston 116 vs. Phoenix 109

Mar 26, 2018 - Boston 102 vs. Phoenix 94

Dec 02, 2017 - Boston 116 vs. Phoenix 111

Mar 24, 2017 - Boston 130 vs. Phoenix 120

Mar 05, 2017 - Phoenix 109 vs. Boston 106

Mar 26, 2016 - Boston 102 vs. Phoenix 99

Jan 15, 2016 - Boston 117 vs. Phoenix 103

Injury Report for Phoenix

Abdel Nader: Out (Knee)

Devin Booker: Out (Hamstring)

Deandre Ayton: Out (Illness)

Frank Kaminsky: Out (Knee)

Dario Saric: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Boston