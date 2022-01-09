Through 3 Quarters

The point spread is against the Miami Heat, but thus far the points are on their side. Three quarters in and their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Phoenix Suns 98-80 three quarters in.

Miami has enjoyed the tag-team combination of point guard Tyler Herro and shooting guard Duncan Robinson. The former has 21 points in addition to four rebounds, while the latter has shot 6-for-11 from downtown and has recorded 19 points and four boards. Shooting guard Devin Booker (24 points) has been the top scorer for Phoenix. Devin Booker does need to be careful, however, as he is in foul trouble with four.

Who's Playing

Miami @ Phoenix

Current Records: Miami 24-15; Phoenix 30-8

What to Know

The Miami Heat haven't won a contest against the Phoenix Suns since Nov. 7 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought this past Saturday. The Heat's road trip will continue as they head to Footprint Center at 9 p.m. ET to face off against Phoenix. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Miami didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Portland Trail Blazers this past Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 115-109 victory. Miami's shooting guard Max Strus was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 7-for-13 from downtown and finishing with 25 points, five dimes and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Phoenix and the Los Angeles Clippers this past Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Phoenix wrapped it up with a 106-89 win at home. Phoenix can attribute much of their success to small forward Cameron Johnson, who had 24 points along with seven boards, and point guard Chris Paul, who posted a triple-double on 14 points, 13 boards, and ten assists. That's Paul's first triple-double of the season.

The Heat are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 8-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Miami is now 24-15 while the Suns sit at 30-8. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Miami comes into the matchup boasting the fourth fewest points allowed per game in the league at 104.3. As for Phoenix, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.60%, which places them third in the league.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Bally Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.13

Odds

The Suns are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami have won seven out of their last 12 games against Phoenix.

Injury Report for Phoenix

Landry Shamet: Out (Covid-19)

Abdel Nader: Out (Knee)

Frank Kaminsky: Out (Knee)

Dario Saric: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Miami