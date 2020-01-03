Suns vs. Knicks: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Suns vs. Knicks basketball game
Who's Playing
New York @ Phoenix
Current Records: New York 10-24; Phoenix 13-21
What to Know
After four games on the road, the Phoenix Suns are heading back home. They will square off against the New York Knicks at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The Suns have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
Phoenix opened the new year with a less-than-successful 117-107 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. SG Devin Booker (32 points) was the top scorer for Phoenix. The game made it Booker's fourth in a row with at least 32 points.
Meanwhile, New York's and the Portland Trail Blazers' contest on Wednesday was close at halftime, but New York turned on the heat in the second half with 66 points. New York was the clear victor by a 117-93 margin over Portland. That looming 24-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Knicks yet.
The Suns are now 13-21 while the Knicks sit at 10-24. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Suns enter the matchup with 23.4 fouls drawn per game on average, good for best in the league. Less enviably, New York is stumbling into the matchup with the most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 22.9 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against New York.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
Odds
The Suns are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 225
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.
Series History
Phoenix and New York both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Mar 06, 2019 - Phoenix 107 vs. New York 96
- Dec 17, 2018 - Phoenix 128 vs. New York 110
- Jan 26, 2018 - New York 107 vs. Phoenix 85
- Nov 03, 2017 - New York 120 vs. Phoenix 107
- Jan 21, 2017 - Phoenix 107 vs. New York 105
- Dec 13, 2016 - Phoenix 113 vs. New York 111
- Mar 09, 2016 - New York 128 vs. Phoenix 97
- Jan 29, 2016 - New York 102 vs. Phoenix 84
