Who's Playing
Dallas @ Phoenix
Current Records: Dallas 9-4; Phoenix 10-3
What to Know
The Dallas Mavericks haven't won a contest against the Phoenix Suns since Nov. 29 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. They will face off against one another at 10 p.m. ET at Footprint Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Denver Nuggets typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Dallas proved too difficult a challenge. The Mavericks came out on top against the Nuggets by a score of 111-101. Dallas' power forward Kristaps Porzingis was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 5-for-8 from downtown and finishing with a double-double on 29 points and 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Phoenix sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 99-96 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. It was another big night for Phoenix's shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 29 points and five assists in addition to five boards.
Dallas is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.
Dallas is now 9-4 while the Suns sit at 10-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Mavericks enter the game with only 6.7 steals given up per game on average, good for second best in the league. But Phoenix comes into the matchup boasting the fourth most steals per game in the league at 9.62. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.99
Odds
The Suns are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Phoenix have won 14 out of their last 21 games against Dallas.
- Feb 01, 2021 - Phoenix 109 vs. Dallas 108
- Jan 30, 2021 - Phoenix 111 vs. Dallas 105
- Dec 23, 2020 - Phoenix 106 vs. Dallas 102
- Aug 13, 2020 - Phoenix 128 vs. Dallas 102
- Aug 02, 2020 - Phoenix 117 vs. Dallas 115
- Jan 28, 2020 - Phoenix 133 vs. Dallas 104
- Nov 29, 2019 - Dallas 120 vs. Phoenix 113
- Apr 09, 2019 - Dallas 120 vs. Phoenix 109
- Jan 09, 2019 - Dallas 104 vs. Phoenix 94
- Dec 13, 2018 - Phoenix 99 vs. Dallas 89
- Oct 17, 2018 - Phoenix 121 vs. Dallas 100
- Apr 10, 2018 - Phoenix 124 vs. Dallas 97
- Jan 31, 2018 - Phoenix 102 vs. Dallas 88
- Dec 18, 2017 - Phoenix 97 vs. Dallas 91
- Apr 09, 2017 - Phoenix 124 vs. Dallas 111
- Mar 11, 2017 - Phoenix 100 vs. Dallas 98
- Jan 12, 2017 - Dallas 113 vs. Phoenix 108
- Jan 05, 2017 - Phoenix 102 vs. Dallas 95
- Jan 31, 2016 - Dallas 91 vs. Phoenix 78
- Dec 14, 2015 - Dallas 104 vs. Phoenix 94
- Oct 28, 2015 - Dallas 111 vs. Phoenix 95