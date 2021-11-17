Who's Playing

Dallas @ Phoenix

Current Records: Dallas 9-4; Phoenix 10-3

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks haven't won a contest against the Phoenix Suns since Nov. 29 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. They will face off against one another at 10 p.m. ET at Footprint Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Denver Nuggets typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Dallas proved too difficult a challenge. The Mavericks came out on top against the Nuggets by a score of 111-101. Dallas' power forward Kristaps Porzingis was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 5-for-8 from downtown and finishing with a double-double on 29 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Phoenix sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 99-96 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. It was another big night for Phoenix's shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 29 points and five assists in addition to five boards.

Dallas is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

Dallas is now 9-4 while the Suns sit at 10-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Mavericks enter the game with only 6.7 steals given up per game on average, good for second best in the league. But Phoenix comes into the matchup boasting the fourth most steals per game in the league at 9.62. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.99

Odds

The Suns are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Phoenix have won 14 out of their last 21 games against Dallas.