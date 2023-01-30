Who's Playing
Toronto @ Phoenix
Current Records: Toronto 23-28; Phoenix 26-25
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns will look to defend their home court Monday against the Toronto Raptors at 9 p.m. ET. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Phoenix ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Saturday with a 128-118 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. The Suns can attribute much of their success to point guard Chris Paul, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 11 dimes in addition to seven rebounds. That's the fourth consecutive game in which Paul has had at least ten assists. Paul's points were the most he has had all year.
Meanwhile, Toronto didn't have too much trouble with the Portland Trail Blazers on the road this past Saturday as they won 123-105. The Raptors' center Precious Achiuwa looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 27 points and 13 boards.
Phoenix is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets Dec. 2 easily too and instead slipped up with a 122-121. In other words, don't count Toronto out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: The Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Suns are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won nine out of their last 15 games against Phoenix.
- Dec 30, 2022 - Toronto 113 vs. Phoenix 104
- Mar 11, 2022 - Toronto 117 vs. Phoenix 112
- Jan 11, 2022 - Phoenix 99 vs. Toronto 95
- Mar 26, 2021 - Phoenix 104 vs. Toronto 100
- Jan 06, 2021 - Phoenix 123 vs. Toronto 115
- Mar 03, 2020 - Toronto 123 vs. Phoenix 114
- Feb 21, 2020 - Toronto 118 vs. Phoenix 101
- Jan 17, 2019 - Toronto 111 vs. Phoenix 109
- Nov 02, 2018 - Toronto 107 vs. Phoenix 98
- Dec 13, 2017 - Toronto 115 vs. Phoenix 109
- Dec 05, 2017 - Toronto 126 vs. Phoenix 113
- Jan 22, 2017 - Phoenix 115 vs. Toronto 103
- Dec 29, 2016 - Phoenix 99 vs. Toronto 91
- Feb 02, 2016 - Toronto 104 vs. Phoenix 97
- Nov 29, 2015 - Phoenix 107 vs. Toronto 102