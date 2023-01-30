Who's Playing

Toronto @ Phoenix

Current Records: Toronto 23-28; Phoenix 26-25

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns will look to defend their home court Monday against the Toronto Raptors at 9 p.m. ET. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Phoenix ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Saturday with a 128-118 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. The Suns can attribute much of their success to point guard Chris Paul, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 11 dimes in addition to seven rebounds. That's the fourth consecutive game in which Paul has had at least ten assists. Paul's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, Toronto didn't have too much trouble with the Portland Trail Blazers on the road this past Saturday as they won 123-105. The Raptors' center Precious Achiuwa looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 27 points and 13 boards.

Phoenix is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets Dec. 2 easily too and instead slipped up with a 122-121. In other words, don't count Toronto out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Suns are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto have won nine out of their last 15 games against Phoenix.