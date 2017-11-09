The Jonah Keri Podcast: Chris Herring
Jonah Keri talks to with NBA writer Chris Herring
In this episode: Jonah Keri pulls up for three with 538 NBA writer Chris Herring on the death of animosity in basketball; LeBron and the unsettled 2017-2018 Cavs; James Jones and superstars' posses; the odd beauty of flat jump shots; the new-look Rockets; the greatness of the Warriors; how the Nuggets could one day become the new Warriors; unicorn big men; the evolution of the Spurs; Chris' life tip; and much more.
