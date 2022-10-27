Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Los Angeles 2-2; Oklahoma City 1-3

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder will look to defend their home court Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers at 8 p.m. ET. OKC will be strutting in after a victory while Los Angeles will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Clippers are out to make up for these teams' matchup on Tuesday. Oklahoma City strolled past Los Angeles with points to spare, taking the game 108-94. Shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the offensive standout of the contest for Oklahoma City, picking up 33 points and eight assists in addition to five boards and three blocks.

Despite Oklahoma City winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Los Angeles as a seven-point favorite. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that the Thunder are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

OKC's win brought them up to 1-3 while the Clippers' loss pulled them down to 2-2. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: OKC has only been able to knock down 41.10% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. Los Angeles has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 100.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Clippers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 14 out of their last 26 games against Los Angeles.