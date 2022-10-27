Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Los Angeles 2-2; Oklahoma City 1-3
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder will look to defend their home court Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers at 8 p.m. ET. OKC will be strutting in after a victory while Los Angeles will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Clippers are out to make up for these teams' matchup on Tuesday. Oklahoma City strolled past Los Angeles with points to spare, taking the game 108-94. Shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the offensive standout of the contest for Oklahoma City, picking up 33 points and eight assists in addition to five boards and three blocks.
Despite Oklahoma City winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Los Angeles as a seven-point favorite. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that the Thunder are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
OKC's win brought them up to 1-3 while the Clippers' loss pulled them down to 2-2. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: OKC has only been able to knock down 41.10% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. Los Angeles has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 100.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
Odds
The Clippers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 14 out of their last 26 games against Los Angeles.
- Oct 25, 2022 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Los Angeles 94
- Apr 10, 2022 - Los Angeles 138 vs. Oklahoma City 88
- Dec 18, 2021 - Oklahoma City 104 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Nov 01, 2021 - Los Angeles 99 vs. Oklahoma City 94
- May 16, 2021 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Los Angeles 112
- Jan 24, 2021 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Oklahoma City 100
- Jan 22, 2021 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Oklahoma City 106
- Aug 14, 2020 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Oklahoma City 103
- Mar 03, 2020 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Oklahoma City 94
- Dec 22, 2019 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. Los Angeles 112
- Nov 18, 2019 - Los Angeles 90 vs. Oklahoma City 88
- Mar 08, 2019 - Los Angeles 118 vs. Oklahoma City 110
- Dec 15, 2018 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Oct 30, 2018 - Oklahoma City 128 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Oct 19, 2018 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Oklahoma City 92
- Mar 16, 2018 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Jan 04, 2018 - Oklahoma City 127 vs. Los Angeles 117
- Nov 10, 2017 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Jan 16, 2017 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Dec 31, 2016 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. Los Angeles 88
- Nov 11, 2016 - Los Angeles 110 vs. Oklahoma City 108
- Nov 02, 2016 - Oklahoma City 85 vs. Los Angeles 83
- Mar 31, 2016 - Oklahoma City 119 vs. Los Angeles 117
- Mar 09, 2016 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Mar 02, 2016 - Los Angeles 103 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Dec 21, 2015 - Oklahoma City 100 vs. Los Angeles 99