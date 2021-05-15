Who's Playing

Boston @ Minnesota

Current Records: Boston 35-35; Minnesota 22-48

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Boston Celtics and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 22 of 2016. Minnesota will play host again and welcome Boston to Target Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET Saturday. Allowing an average of 117.54 points per game, the Timberwolves have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.

The game between Minnesota and the Denver Nuggets on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Minnesota falling 114-103 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Minnesota's loss came about despite a quality game from small forward Anthony Edwards, who had 29 points and five assists in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Boston came up short against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, falling 102-94. Small forward Jayson Tatum put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 29 points along with eight boards.

The losses put the Celtics at 35-35 and the Timberwolves at 22-48. Boston is still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, so these next two games are critical for them. Minnesota has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Minnesota came up short against Boston in the teams' previous meeting last month, falling 145-136. Maybe Minnesota will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Odds

The Timberwolves are a 4.5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Timberwolves as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Boston have won nine out of their last ten games against Minnesota.