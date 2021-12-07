Through 3 Quarters

A victory for the Atlanta Hawks would push them over .500, and after three quarters they have put themselves in a good position to make this happen. Three quarters in and their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Minnesota Timberwolves 96-78.

Atlanta has been riding high on the performance of point guard Trae Young, who has 24 points and nine assists in addition to five rebounds. A double-double would be Young's fourth in a row.

Minnesota has been led by center Karl-Anthony Towns, who so far has dropped a double-double on 22 points and 14 boards along with four assists.

the Timberwolves have lost 100% of the time when they were down heading into the fourth quarter this year, so this one seems just about wrapped up

Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Minnesota

Current Records: Atlanta 12-12; Minnesota 11-12

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Atlanta Hawks and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 25 of 2019. The Timberwolves will take on Atlanta at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Target Center after having had a few days off. Minnesota is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Minnesota was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 110-105 to the Brooklyn Nets. The top scorers for Minnesota were point guard D'Angelo Russell (21 points), shooting guard Anthony Edwards (19 points), and center Naz Reid (19 points).

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Atlanta as they fell 130-127 to the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Despite the loss, the Hawks got a solid performance out of power forward John Collins, who posted a double-double on 31 points and 12 rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Timberwolves are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Minnesota, who are 11-12 against the spread.

The losses put Minnesota at 11-12 and Atlanta at 12-12. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Minnesota is stumbling into the matchup with the most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 23.2 on average. To make matters even worse for Minnesota, the Hawks come into the game boasting the fourth fewest fouls per game in the league at 17.5. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts the Timberwolves in a difficult position.

Odds

The Timberwolves are a slight 2-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Minnesota and Atlanta both have six wins in their last 12 games.

Injury Report for Minnesota

Patrick Beverley: Out (Groin)

D'Angelo Russell: Out (Ankle)

Jaylen Nowell: Out (Back)

Injury Report for Atlanta