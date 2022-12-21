Who's Playing

Dallas @ Minnesota

Current Records: Dallas 15-16; Minnesota 16-15

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.87 points per contest. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Dallas Mavericks at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 21 at Target Center. Minnesota is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Dallas is out to make up for these teams' game on Monday. The Timberwolves walked away with a 116-106 victory. It was another big night for their shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who almost posted a triple-double on 27 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists.

Despite Minnesota winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Dallas as a 3.5-point favorite. Minnesota is currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Minnesota's win lifted them to 16-15 while Dallas' defeat dropped them down to 15-16. We'll see if the Timberwolves can repeat their recent success or if the Mavericks bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Mavericks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Minnesota.