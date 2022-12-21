Who's Playing
Dallas @ Minnesota
Current Records: Dallas 15-16; Minnesota 16-15
What to Know
This Wednesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.87 points per contest. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Dallas Mavericks at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 21 at Target Center. Minnesota is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
Dallas is out to make up for these teams' game on Monday. The Timberwolves walked away with a 116-106 victory. It was another big night for their shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who almost posted a triple-double on 27 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists.
Despite Minnesota winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Dallas as a 3.5-point favorite. Minnesota is currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Minnesota's win lifted them to 16-15 while Dallas' defeat dropped them down to 15-16. We'll see if the Timberwolves can repeat their recent success or if the Mavericks bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Bally Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Mavericks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Dallas have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Minnesota.
- Dec 19, 2022 - Minnesota 116 vs. Dallas 106
- Mar 25, 2022 - Minnesota 116 vs. Dallas 95
- Mar 21, 2022 - Dallas 110 vs. Minnesota 108
- Dec 21, 2021 - Dallas 114 vs. Minnesota 102
- Dec 19, 2021 - Minnesota 111 vs. Dallas 105
- May 16, 2021 - Minnesota 136 vs. Dallas 121
- Mar 24, 2021 - Dallas 128 vs. Minnesota 108
- Feb 08, 2021 - Dallas 127 vs. Minnesota 122
- Mar 01, 2020 - Dallas 111 vs. Minnesota 91
- Feb 24, 2020 - Dallas 139 vs. Minnesota 123
- Dec 04, 2019 - Dallas 121 vs. Minnesota 114
- Apr 03, 2019 - Minnesota 110 vs. Dallas 108
- Jan 11, 2019 - Dallas 119 vs. Minnesota 115
- Oct 20, 2018 - Dallas 140 vs. Minnesota 136
- Mar 30, 2018 - Minnesota 93 vs. Dallas 92
- Dec 10, 2017 - Minnesota 97 vs. Dallas 92
- Nov 17, 2017 - Minnesota 111 vs. Dallas 87
- Nov 04, 2017 - Minnesota 112 vs. Dallas 99
- Feb 24, 2017 - Minnesota 97 vs. Dallas 84
- Jan 15, 2017 - Dallas 98 vs. Minnesota 87
- Jan 09, 2017 - Minnesota 101 vs. Dallas 92
- Apr 03, 2016 - Dallas 88 vs. Minnesota 78
- Feb 28, 2016 - Dallas 128 vs. Minnesota 101
- Jan 20, 2016 - Dallas 106 vs. Minnesota 94
- Jan 10, 2016 - Dallas 93 vs. Minnesota 87