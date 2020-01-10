Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony gifts new car to Maryland single mother

Carmelo Anthony made the holidays a whole lot brighter for a Baltimore-area single mother. In a partnership with the online car buying outfit "Gettacar," Anthony gifted a 2017 Mazda CX3 to Shalita Addison, who is the mother of Mount St. Mary's basketball player Taylor Addison.

"We partnered up and gave a car for the Holidays, Anthony told NBCSports Northwest. "We surprised a family who really needed it, and we made somebody's holiday. We made a family happy, made some wishes come true. It's a great feeling when you can do something like that and help a family out. It always put things in perspective when you see the impact that has on people."

Addison certainly appreciated the gesture because her previous car often wouldn't start and constantly gave her problems. In addition, Taylor Addison was a huge fan of Anthony's growing up and credited the veteran forward for inspiring her to play basketball at the collegiate level.

"I'm so grateful," Addison said. "Sometimes you don't think that prayer works, but raising her and then she gets a D1 scholarship, just the odds of that are just like, you know what I mean? It makes you just keep pursuing your dreams and sometimes everything doesn't workout, but like they always will."

You can see the genuine happiness for the Addison family and Taylor even admitted that it was tough keeping the secret. The two were talking about a new car the night before Anthony's surprise gift showed up.

"Gettacar" delivers cars all over the East Coast and is based out of Philadelphia. Shalita told Baltimore WMAR 2 News that the new car will allow her to be able to travel to Mount St. Mary's University, in the northern part of the state, to see Taylor play basketball.

Anthony believed it was a no-brainer to partner up with a company like "Gettacar," especially when he heard about Addison's situation.