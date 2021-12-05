Through 3 Quarters

The Portland Trail Blazers typically have all the answers at home, but the Boston Celtics are posing a tough problem. Three quarters in and Boston's offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Trail Blazers 103-84 three quarters in.

Boston has been relying on point guard Dennis Schroder, who has 26 points and six assists, and small forward Jayson Tatum, who has 28 points and four assists along with nine rebounds. One thing to keep an eye out for is Robert Williams III's foul situation as he currently sits at four.

The top scorer for Rip City has been shooting guard CJ McCollum (22 points). CJ McCollum has also picked up four fouls, though.

This is tied with the most points Boston has had yet this year going into the fourth quarter.

Who's Playing

Boston @ Portland

Current Records: Boston 12-11; Portland 11-12

What to Know

The Boston Celtics might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET Dec. 4 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.

The Celtics came up short against the Utah Jazz this past Friday, falling 137-130. Despite the loss, Boston got a solid performance out of small forward Jayson Tatum, who had 37 points and five assists in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the night started off rough for Portland this past Thursday, and it ended that way, too. They were completely outmatched by the San Antonio Spurs at home and fell 114-83. The Trail Blazers were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 68-47. Shooting guard CJ McCollum (16 points) and small forward Norman Powell (16 points) were the top scorers for Portland.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: NBC Sports Boston

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $26.57

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Celtics as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Boston have won seven out of their last 12 games against Portland.

Injury Report for Portland

Norman Powell: Game-Time Decision (Nose)

Anfernee Simons: Out (Ankle)

Nassir Little: Out (Ankle)

Damian Lillard: Out (Abdomen)

Injury Report for Boston