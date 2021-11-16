Through 3 Quarters

The experts predicted a victory for the Portland Trail Blazers, but it's no sure thing at this point. They currently hold an 87-85 lead over the Toronto Raptors.

Shooting guard CJ McCollum has led the way so far for the Trail Blazers, as he has 21 points. Toronto has been relying on the performance of small forward OG Anunoby, who has shot 6-for-8 from downtown and has recorded 25 points and five rebounds.

The Raptors haven't lost 83% of the games in which they were down heading into the final period this season, so a win here would be refreshing.

Who's Playing

Toronto @ Portland

Current Records: Toronto 7-7; Portland 6-8

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors haven't won a game against the Portland Trail Blazers since Nov. 13 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Monday. Toronto will take on Portland on the road at 10 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Raptors were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 127-121 to the Detroit Pistons. A silver lining for Toronto was the play of center Pascal Siakam, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 12 boards in addition to seven assists.

Meanwhile, Portland found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 124-95 punch to the gut against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. Shooting guard CJ McCollum (21 points) was the top scorer for Portland.

Toronto is expected to lose this next one by 3. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 5-1 ATS in away games but only 6-8 all in all.

The Raptors are now 7-7 while the Trail Blazers sit at 6-8. Toronto is 3-3 after losses this season, Portland 4-3.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network

CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 3-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Trail Blazers, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toronto have won eight out of their last 12 games against Portland.

Injury Report for Portland

Greg Brown: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Toronto