Through 1 Quarter

Although the Portland Trail Blazers were the underdogs at tipoff, they've since taken control of the game. It's still tight after one quarter, with Portland leading 31-26 over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Trail Blazers have been relying on center Jusuf Nurkic, who has eight points and two assists along with seven boards, and small forward Nassir Little, who has eight points and two assists. A double-double would be Nurkic's sixth in a row.

This is the first time Minnesota has been down going into the second quarter in the past 11 games.

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Portland

Current Records: Minnesota 23-23; Portland 20-26

What to Know

After six games on the road, the Portland Trail Blazers are heading back home. Portland and the Minnesota Timberwolves will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Trail Blazers netted a 114-105 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Portland's success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard CJ McCollum, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten boards in addition to six assists, and small forward Nassir Little, who had 19 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Minnesota and the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Minnesota wrapped it up with a 136-125 victory at home. Minnesota's point guard D'Angelo Russell was one of the most active players for the squad, posting a double-double on 23 points and ten dimes along with five boards.

Portland is expected to lose this next one by 3. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The Trail Blazers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap in the teams' previous meeting last December as they fell 116-111 to the Timberwolves. Can Portland avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.55

Odds

The Timberwolves are a 3-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Portland have won 14 out of their last 22 games against Minnesota.

Dec 12, 2021 - Minnesota 116 vs. Portland 111

Mar 14, 2021 - Minnesota 114 vs. Portland 112

Mar 13, 2021 - Portland 125 vs. Minnesota 121

Jan 07, 2021 - Portland 135 vs. Minnesota 117

Jan 09, 2020 - Minnesota 116 vs. Portland 102

Dec 21, 2019 - Portland 113 vs. Minnesota 106

Apr 01, 2019 - Portland 132 vs. Minnesota 122

Dec 08, 2018 - Portland 113 vs. Minnesota 105

Nov 16, 2018 - Minnesota 112 vs. Portland 96

Nov 04, 2018 - Portland 111 vs. Minnesota 81

Mar 01, 2018 - Portland 108 vs. Minnesota 99

Jan 24, 2018 - Portland 123 vs. Minnesota 114

Jan 14, 2018 - Minnesota 120 vs. Portland 103

Dec 18, 2017 - Minnesota 108 vs. Portland 107

Apr 06, 2017 - Portland 105 vs. Minnesota 98

Apr 03, 2017 - Minnesota 110 vs. Portland 109

Mar 25, 2017 - Portland 112 vs. Minnesota 100

Jan 01, 2017 - Portland 95 vs. Minnesota 89

Apr 09, 2016 - Minnesota 106 vs. Portland 105

Jan 31, 2016 - Portland 96 vs. Minnesota 93

Dec 05, 2015 - Portland 109 vs. Minnesota 103

Nov 02, 2015 - Portland 106 vs. Minnesota 101

Injury Report for Portland

Dennis Smith Jr.: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Cody Zeller: Out (Knee)

Larry Nance Jr.: Out (Knee)

Damian Lillard: Out (Abdomen)

Injury Report for Minnesota