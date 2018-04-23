Warriors' Stephen Curry unveils new production company, signs TV and film deal with Sony

Stephen Curry has joined LeBron James in one category: He's another NBA player that now has his own production company. James, of course, has SpringHill Entertainment (run alongside Maverick Carter), and Curry now has Unanimous Media, named for his 2016 MVP season where he became the first NBA player to attain all 131 MVP votes.

Curry signed with Sony Media on a TV and film deal that also has gateways to gaming and VR, per The Hollywood Reporter. Curry's projects will be largely geared towards family, reflective of his faith, while obviously having some sports pieces mixed in.

"I've been blessed to have this platform and I want to use it to affect the world positively," Curry said in a statement issued to The Hollywood Reporter. "Partnering with Sony to share inspiring content with a global audience was a foregone conclusion."

Chris Parnell, a co-president of Sony Pictures Television (he does everything, apparently), will be overseeing TV projects. "We're thrilled to work alongside Steph to bring his positive, affirming brand to create content in the scripted and non-scripted television landscape," he said, via The Reporter. "He's tapping into his drive and creative energy on the court to expand to horizons off the court and we're honored to be a part of it."

Curry already has a myriad of endorsement deals, and as one the NBA's most recognizable faces, this isn't a shocking turn for him. NBA players often step outside of basketball, with many owning esports teams and going into the music business -- not to mention Kobe Bryant getting an Oscar for his direction on "Dear Basketball" this year. We can definitely expect to see a lot of Curry off of the court moving forward.