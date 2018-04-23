Warriors' Stephen Curry unveils new production company, signs TV and film deal with Sony
Curry was a hot commodity for media giants before Sony landed the TV and film deal
Stephen Curry has joined LeBron James in one category: He's another NBA player that now has his own production company. James, of course, has SpringHill Entertainment (run alongside Maverick Carter), and Curry now has Unanimous Media, named for his 2016 MVP season where he became the first NBA player to attain all 131 MVP votes.
Curry signed with Sony Media on a TV and film deal that also has gateways to gaming and VR, per The Hollywood Reporter. Curry's projects will be largely geared towards family, reflective of his faith, while obviously having some sports pieces mixed in.
"I've been blessed to have this platform and I want to use it to affect the world positively," Curry said in a statement issued to The Hollywood Reporter. "Partnering with Sony to share inspiring content with a global audience was a foregone conclusion."
Chris Parnell, a co-president of Sony Pictures Television (he does everything, apparently), will be overseeing TV projects. "We're thrilled to work alongside Steph to bring his positive, affirming brand to create content in the scripted and non-scripted television landscape," he said, via The Reporter. "He's tapping into his drive and creative energy on the court to expand to horizons off the court and we're honored to be a part of it."
Curry already has a myriad of endorsement deals, and as one the NBA's most recognizable faces, this isn't a shocking turn for him. NBA players often step outside of basketball, with many owning esports teams and going into the music business -- not to mention Kobe Bryant getting an Oscar for his direction on "Dear Basketball" this year. We can definitely expect to see a lot of Curry off of the court moving forward.
-
NBA coaching carousel, latest rumors
Keep checking back for the latest rumors, firings and hires around the NBA coaching carous...
-
Jazz vs. Thunder odds, Game 4 picks
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of the Jazz and Thunder
-
Thunder vs. Jazz Game 4 preview
Everything you need to know about the 4 vs. 5 matchup in the Western Conference playoffs
-
Rockets vs. Wolves series breakdown
James Harden and the No. 1 seed Rockets take on Jimmy Butler and the No. 8 seed Wolves in the...
-
Rockets vs. Timberwolves Game 4 picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Houston basketball and released a play for Monda...
-
Quit overrating experience in playoffs
Talent can overcome anything on a basketball court, sometimes even in one try