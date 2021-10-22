Through 1 Quarter

Fans are certainly getting their money's worth as the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers have combined for 74 points one quarter in. Golden State is in control with a 44-30 lead over Los Angeles. Point guard Stephen Curry has led the way so far for the Warriors, as he has shot 5-for-5 from downtown and has recorded 25 points and two boards.

Golden State has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, all signs point to yes.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Golden State

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers will face off against the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at Chase Center. After a 47-25 record in the regular season, the Clippers made it as far as the Western Conference Championships last year but lost to the Phoenix Suns 130-103 in game six. Golden State was 39-33 last year and is coming off of a 121-114 win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Los Angeles was fourth best in points allowed per game, finishing the 2020-2021 season giving up only 107.8 on average. As for Golden State, they held their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.20%, good for third in the league.

Since the experts predict a defeat, the Clippers will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $76.00

Odds

The Warriors are a 3.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 19 out of their last 28 games against Los Angeles.

Mar 11, 2021 - Los Angeles 130 vs. Golden State 104

Jan 08, 2021 - Golden State 115 vs. Los Angeles 105

Jan 06, 2021 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Golden State 101

Mar 10, 2020 - Los Angeles 131 vs. Golden State 107

Jan 10, 2020 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Golden State 100

Oct 24, 2019 - Los Angeles 141 vs. Golden State 122

Apr 26, 2019 - Golden State 129 vs. Los Angeles 110

Apr 24, 2019 - Los Angeles 129 vs. Golden State 121

Apr 21, 2019 - Golden State 113 vs. Los Angeles 105

Apr 18, 2019 - Golden State 132 vs. Los Angeles 105

Apr 15, 2019 - Los Angeles 135 vs. Golden State 131

Apr 13, 2019 - Golden State 121 vs. Los Angeles 104

Apr 07, 2019 - Golden State 131 vs. Los Angeles 104

Jan 18, 2019 - Golden State 112 vs. Los Angeles 94

Dec 23, 2018 - Golden State 129 vs. Los Angeles 127

Nov 12, 2018 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Golden State 116

Feb 22, 2018 - Golden State 134 vs. Los Angeles 127

Jan 10, 2018 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Golden State 106

Jan 06, 2018 - Golden State 121 vs. Los Angeles 105

Oct 30, 2017 - Golden State 141 vs. Los Angeles 113

Feb 23, 2017 - Golden State 123 vs. Los Angeles 113

Feb 02, 2017 - Golden State 133 vs. Los Angeles 120

Jan 28, 2017 - Golden State 144 vs. Los Angeles 98

Dec 07, 2016 - Golden State 115 vs. Los Angeles 98

Mar 23, 2016 - Golden State 114 vs. Los Angeles 98

Feb 20, 2016 - Golden State 115 vs. Los Angeles 112

Nov 19, 2015 - Golden State 124 vs. Los Angeles 117

Nov 04, 2015 - Golden State 112 vs. Los Angeles 108

Injury Report for Golden State

Jonathan Kuminga: Out (Knee)

James Wiseman: Out (Knee)

Klay Thompson: Out (Achilles)

Injury Report for Los Angeles