Through 1 Quarter
Fans are certainly getting their money's worth as the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers have combined for 74 points one quarter in. Golden State is in control with a 44-30 lead over Los Angeles. Point guard Stephen Curry has led the way so far for the Warriors, as he has shot 5-for-5 from downtown and has recorded 25 points and two boards.
Golden State has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, all signs point to yes.
Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Golden State
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers will face off against the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at Chase Center. After a 47-25 record in the regular season, the Clippers made it as far as the Western Conference Championships last year but lost to the Phoenix Suns 130-103 in game six. Golden State was 39-33 last year and is coming off of a 121-114 win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.
A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Los Angeles was fourth best in points allowed per game, finishing the 2020-2021 season giving up only 107.8 on average. As for Golden State, they held their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.20%, good for third in the league.
Since the experts predict a defeat, the Clippers will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $76.00
Odds
The Warriors are a 3.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Golden State have won 19 out of their last 28 games against Los Angeles.
Injury Report for Golden State
- Jonathan Kuminga: Out (Knee)
- James Wiseman: Out (Knee)
- Klay Thompson: Out (Achilles)
Injury Report for Los Angeles
- Nicolas Batum: Out (Personal)
- Serge Ibaka: Out (Back)
- Keon Johnson: Out (Illness)
- Jason Preston: Out (Foot)
- Kawhi Leonard: Out (Knee)