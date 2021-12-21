Through 1 Quarter

The Golden State Warriors were expected to win this one, and so far that's exactly how it's playing out. They have unwrapped a big 26-16 lead against the Sacramento Kings after one quarter. The Warriors' offense has come from several players so far.

Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Golden State

Current Records: Sacramento 13-18; Golden State 24-6

What to Know

After five games on the road, the Golden State Warriors are heading back home. Golden State and the Sacramento Kings will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Chase Center. Sacramento should still be riding high after a win, while the Warriors will be looking to regain their footing.

The game between the Dubs and the Toronto Raptors this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Golden State falling 119-100 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Golden State was down 96-69 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorer for Golden State was power forward Jonathan Kuminga (26 points).

Meanwhile, the Kings beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-114 on Sunday. Shooting guard Tyrese Haliburton and shooting guard Buddy Hield were among the main playmakers for Sacramento as the former dropped a double-double on 27 points and 11 assists and the latter shot 7-for-9 from downtown and finished with 29 points.

The Dubs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (16-8-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Dubs are now 24-6 while Sacramento sits at 13-18. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Golden State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.50%, which places them first in the league. Less enviably, Sacramento is stumbling into the contest with the second most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 114.4 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Sacramento.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area

NBC Sports - Bay Area Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $107.90

Odds

The Warriors are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 16 out of their last 23 games against Sacramento.

Injury Report for Golden State

Jordan Poole: Out (Covid-19)

Andrew Wiggins: Out (Covid-19)

Klay Thompson: Out (Achilles)

James Wiseman: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Sacramento