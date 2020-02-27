Warriors vs. Lakers: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Warriors vs. Lakers basketball game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Golden State
Current Records: Los Angeles 44-12; Golden State 12-46
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Los Angeles and the Golden State Warriors will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Chase Center. The Lakers are cruising in on a six-game winning streak while Golden State is stumbling in off of seven consecutive losses.
Los Angeles beat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-109 on Tuesday. It was another big night for Los Angeles' small forward LeBron James, who shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 40 points, six assists and eight boards.
Meanwhile, Golden State received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 112-94 to the Sacramento Kings. One thing holding Golden State back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Jordan Poole, who did not have his best game; he played for 31 minutes with.
Los Angeles' win brought them up to 44-12 while Golden State's defeat pulled them down to 12-46. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles comes into the game boasting the highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.60%. On the other end of the spectrum, the Warriors have only been able to knock down 43.40% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. We'll see if Los Angeles' 5.20% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: TNT
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $95.00
Odds
The Lakers are a big 10-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 221
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 13 out of their last 18 games against Los Angeles.
- Feb 08, 2020 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Golden State 120
- Nov 13, 2019 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Golden State 94
- Apr 04, 2019 - Golden State 108 vs. Los Angeles 90
- Feb 02, 2019 - Golden State 115 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Jan 21, 2019 - Golden State 130 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Dec 25, 2018 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Golden State 101
- Mar 14, 2018 - Golden State 117 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Dec 22, 2017 - Golden State 113 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Dec 18, 2017 - Golden State 116 vs. Los Angeles 114
- Nov 29, 2017 - Golden State 127 vs. Los Angeles 123
- Apr 12, 2017 - Golden State 109 vs. Los Angeles 94
- Nov 25, 2016 - Golden State 109 vs. Los Angeles 85
- Nov 23, 2016 - Golden State 149 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Nov 04, 2016 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Golden State 97
- Mar 06, 2016 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Golden State 95
- Jan 14, 2016 - Golden State 116 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Jan 05, 2016 - Golden State 109 vs. Los Angeles 88
- Nov 24, 2015 - Golden State 111 vs. Los Angeles 77
