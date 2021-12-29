Through 3 Quarters

The point spread is against the Denver Nuggets, but thus far the points are on their side. They have unwrapped a big 74-61 lead against the Golden State Warriors after three quarters.

Denver has been relying on center Nikola Jokic, who has dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds in addition to five dimes, and shooting guard Will Barton, who has 17 points and four assists. This makes it three consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least 12 rebounds.

Golden State has been relying on the performance of small forward Andrew Wiggins, who has 19 points along with six boards.

This is the least points the Dubs have had yet this season going into the fourth quarter.

Who's Playing

Denver @ Golden State

Current Records: Denver 16-16; Golden State 27-6

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Chase Center after having had a few days off. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Warriors were expected to lose against the Phoenix Suns this past Saturday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Golden State took their contest against Phoenix 116-107. Golden State's point guard Stephen Curry did his thing and had 33 points and six assists. Chef Curry's night made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, Denver ultimately received the gift of a 103-100 win from a begrudging Los Angeles squad on Sunday. The team ran away with 64 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. It was another big night for Denver's center Nikola Jokic, who almost posted a triple-double on 26 points, 22 boards, and eight assists.

The Warriors are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Golden State is now 27-6 while the Nuggets sit at 16-16. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Golden State enters the game with 9.33 steals per game on average, good for second best in the league. But Denver comes into the matchup boasting the fourth fewest steals given up per game in the league at 6.8. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBATV

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $110.00

Odds

The Warriors are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Golden State have won 13 out of their last 20 games against Denver.

Injury Report for Golden State

Jordan Poole: Out (Covid-19)

Damion Lee: Out (Covid-19)

Moses Moody: Out (Covid-19)

Draymond Green: Out (Covid-19)

Klay Thompson: Out (Achilles)

James Wiseman: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Denver