Warriors vs. Rockets, Game 7: Houston sets NBA record with 27 straight missed 3-pointers

There are cold spells, and then there's what happened to the Houston Rockets during Game 7 of the Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors.

If you thought to yourself, "man, it seems like it's been a while since the Rockets made a 3-pointer," you were absolutely right. The Rockets missed an NBA playoff record 27 consecutive 3-pointers from the second quarter to the fourth quarter. They didn't make a single 3 in the third quarter.

Houston's 3Q shot chart is so sad pic.twitter.com/sZpX2YAx9I — Michael Pina (@MichaelVPina) May 29, 2018

As the Warriors completely turned the game around, Houston stuck with its gameplan, launching 3-pointer after 3-pointer that clanked off the iron. Twitter, the kind souls that they are, couldn't contain themselves.

After missing TWENTY SEVEN consecutive threes, the Rockets have hit from deep! pic.twitter.com/2e9JmiTXlv — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 29, 2018

"Live by the 3, die by the 3."



Rockets: pic.twitter.com/7ESggtNxjY — Eric Fawcett (@Efawcett7) May 29, 2018

Any Rockets player...FOR 3! pic.twitter.com/cy8xhCYajU — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeagueTSL) May 29, 2018

The Houston Rockets in 4 Seconds pic.twitter.com/AmmXFp1Xgo — vic💥 (@VictionaryHD) May 29, 2018

The Celtics last night from three: 7/39

The Rockets tonight from three: 6/39 pic.twitter.com/Fbjdw5bSB7 — Justin Jett (@JustinJett_) May 29, 2018

Rockets shot chart from deep right now: pic.twitter.com/ud3RtPypYj — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) May 29, 2018

Rockets in the first half vs. Rockets in the second half. #GSWvHOU pic.twitter.com/3brOhZguDR — SportsPaper (@SportsPaperInfo) May 29, 2018

The #Rockets have missed 105 points worth of 3s. Wow. — Dwayne Bray (@DwayneBrayESPN) May 29, 2018

It was remarkable to watch, but you have to feel for the Rockets. They won 65 games and made it to Game 7 of the Western Conference finals by living by the 3-pointer. Unfortunately for Houston, they died by it on Monday.