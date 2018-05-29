Warriors vs. Rockets, Game 7: Houston sets NBA record with 27 straight missed 3-pointers
The word 'cold' doesn't even come close to describing the Rockets' second half
There are cold spells, and then there's what happened to the Houston Rockets during Game 7 of the Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors.
If you thought to yourself, "man, it seems like it's been a while since the Rockets made a 3-pointer," you were absolutely right. The Rockets missed an NBA playoff record 27 consecutive 3-pointers from the second quarter to the fourth quarter. They didn't make a single 3 in the third quarter.
As the Warriors completely turned the game around, Houston stuck with its gameplan, launching 3-pointer after 3-pointer that clanked off the iron. Twitter, the kind souls that they are, couldn't contain themselves.
It was remarkable to watch, but you have to feel for the Rockets. They won 65 games and made it to Game 7 of the Western Conference finals by living by the 3-pointer. Unfortunately for Houston, they died by it on Monday.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA playoffs scores and highlights
The Rockets and Warriors will settle their series on Memorial Day Monday
-
Warriors forget to defend Gordon
It was a fitting end to a dominant Rockets first half
-
Embiid windmills on random guy in park
Embiid tossed the ball off a guy's face, then went up for a windmill
-
NBA playoffs injury tracker
Injuries have impacted the NBA playoffs once again
-
What Houston needs to do in Game 7
The Rockets blew a great chance in Game 6, and they have to fix that now without their second-best...
-
Chris Paul misses Game 7 with injury
Paul suffered the injury late in Game 5 on Thursday