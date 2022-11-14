Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Golden State

Current Records: San Antonio 6-7; Golden State 5-8

What to Know

This Monday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.23 points per game. They are getting right back to it as they host the San Antonio Spurs at 10 p.m. ET Nov. 14 at Chase Center. The Warriors are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Dubs came up short against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, falling 122-115. Golden State was up 39-26 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Despite the defeat, they had strong showings from small forward Andrew Wiggins, who had 26 points, and point guard Stephen Curry, who had 27 points in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, San Antonio strolled past the Milwaukee Bucks with points to spare this past Friday, taking the contest 111-93. The top scorer for the Spurs was small forward Keldon Johnson (29 points).

Golden State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 3-7 against the spread when favored.

San Antonio's win lifted them to 6-7 while Golden State's loss dropped them down to 5-8. Keldon Johnson will be someone to keep an eye on after he shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points this past Friday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Golden State's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Bally Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $74.99

Odds

The Warriors are a big 8-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 20 out of their last 32 games against San Antonio.