Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Milwaukee

Regular Season Records: Atlanta 1-0; Milwaukee 0-1

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks will face off against the Milwaukee Bucks in a playoff matchup at Fiserv Forum at 8:30 p.m. ET Friday. Atlanta will be strutting in after a victory while Milwaukee will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Hawks are hoping for another win. On Wednesday, they narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Bucks 116-113. Point guard Trae Young took over for Atlanta, finishing with 48 points (a whopping 41% of their total) and 11 dimes in addition to seven boards. That's the third consecutive contest in which Young has had at least ten assists. Young's points were the most he has had all season.

Milwaukee's defeat took them down to 0-1 while Atlanta's win pulled them up to 1-0. Young will be someone to keep an eye on after he dropped a double-double on 48 points and 11 assists along with seven rebounds on Wednesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Milwaukee's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $116.82

Series History

Milwaukee have won 14 out of their last 21 games against Atlanta.