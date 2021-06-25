Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Milwaukee
Regular Season Records: Atlanta 1-0; Milwaukee 0-1
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks will face off against the Milwaukee Bucks in a playoff matchup at Fiserv Forum at 8:30 p.m. ET Friday. Atlanta will be strutting in after a victory while Milwaukee will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Hawks are hoping for another win. On Wednesday, they narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Bucks 116-113. Point guard Trae Young took over for Atlanta, finishing with 48 points (a whopping 41% of their total) and 11 dimes in addition to seven boards. That's the third consecutive contest in which Young has had at least ten assists. Young's points were the most he has had all season.
Milwaukee's defeat took them down to 0-1 while Atlanta's win pulled them up to 1-0. Young will be someone to keep an eye on after he dropped a double-double on 48 points and 11 assists along with seven rebounds on Wednesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Milwaukee's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: TNT
- Ticket Cost: $116.82
Series History
Milwaukee have won 14 out of their last 21 games against Atlanta.
- Jun 23, 2021 - Atlanta 116 vs. Milwaukee 113
- Apr 25, 2021 - Atlanta 111 vs. Milwaukee 104
- Apr 15, 2021 - Milwaukee 120 vs. Atlanta 109
- Jan 24, 2021 - Milwaukee 129 vs. Atlanta 115
- Dec 27, 2019 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Atlanta 86
- Nov 27, 2019 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Atlanta 102
- Nov 20, 2019 - Milwaukee 135 vs. Atlanta 127
- Apr 07, 2019 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Atlanta 107
- Mar 31, 2019 - Atlanta 136 vs. Milwaukee 135
- Jan 13, 2019 - Milwaukee 133 vs. Atlanta 114
- Jan 04, 2019 - Milwaukee 144 vs. Atlanta 112
- Mar 17, 2018 - Milwaukee 122 vs. Atlanta 117
- Feb 13, 2018 - Milwaukee 97 vs. Atlanta 92
- Oct 29, 2017 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Atlanta 106
- Mar 24, 2017 - Milwaukee 100 vs. Atlanta 97
- Jan 15, 2017 - Atlanta 111 vs. Milwaukee 98
- Dec 09, 2016 - Atlanta 114 vs. Milwaukee 110
- Nov 16, 2016 - Atlanta 107 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Mar 25, 2016 - Atlanta 101 vs. Milwaukee 90
- Feb 20, 2016 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Atlanta 109
- Jan 15, 2016 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Atlanta 101