Through 1 Quarter

Although the Sacramento Kings came into the contest as underdogs, they're on track to steal the victory from the Milwaukee Bucks. Sacramento has emerged as the frontrunner after one quarter and is ahead of Milwaukee 35-27.

The Kings haven't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to eight points or fewer. The Bucks have been relying on small forward Khris Middleton, who has nine points in addition to two rebounds, and small forward Jordan Nwora, who has eight points.

This is the first time Sacramento has been ahead going into the second quarter in the past nine games.

Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Sacramento 18-29; Milwaukee 29-19

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings are 2-10 against the Milwaukee Bucks since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Sacramento will take on Milwaukee at 7 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum after having had a few days off. If the game is anything like the Bucks' 129-128 victory from their previous meeting in April of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

It was close but no cigar for the Kings as they fell 133-131 to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. A silver lining for Sacramento was the play of small forward Terence Davis, who shot 7-for-13 from downtown and finished with 35 points and six rebounds.

Speaking of close games: things were close when Milwaukee and the Chicago Bulls clashed on Friday, but Milwaukee ultimately edged out the opposition 94-90. Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did his thing and posted a double-double on 30 points and 12 boards.

Sacramento is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Now might not be the best time to take Sacramento against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Sacramento is now 18-29 while Milwaukee sits at 29-19. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Kings are third worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 114.1 on average. The Bucks' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.60%, which places them second in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $41.18

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bucks as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won ten out of their last 12 games against Sacramento.

Injury Report for Milwaukee

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out (Knee)

Grayson Allen: Out (Hip)

Brook Lopez: Out (Back)

Injury Report for Sacramento

No Injury Information