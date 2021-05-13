Who's Playing

Toronto @ Chicago

Current Records: Toronto 27-42; Chicago 29-40

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at United Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The game between the Raptors and the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Toronto falling 115-96 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding Toronto back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Gary Trent Jr., who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 3-for-16 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Chicago came up short against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, falling 115-107. Chicago was down 93-74 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Zach LaVine, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 41 points.

Toronto is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The losses put the Raptors at 27-42 and the Bulls at 29-40. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Toronto comes into the matchup boasting the fourth most steals per game in the league at 8.51. Less enviably, Chicago has allowed their opponents an average of 8.4 steals per game, the fourth most in the league. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: The Sports Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulls are a big 10-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Toronto have won 12 out of their last 20 games against Chicago.