Who's Playing
Miami @ Cleveland
Current Records: Miami 28-23; Cleveland 31-21
What to Know
The Miami Heat's road trip will continue as they head to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Heat nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Miami was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 122-117 to the Charlotte Hornets. A silver lining for Miami was the play of small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 28 points in addition to seven boards.
Meanwhile, Cleveland was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. Everything went their way against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday as they made off with a 122-99 win. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 64-34. Small forward Cedi Osman was the offensive standout of the matchup for Cleveland, shooting 7-for-7 from beyond the arc and finishing with 29 points. Osman hadn't helped his team much against the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Friday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Osman's points were the most he has had all year.
Miami is now 28-23 while the Cavaliers sit at 31-21. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Heat are stumbling into the matchup with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 108.6 on average. Cleveland's defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the fewest points allowed per game in the league at 106.9. Miami might struggle to break 100.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Bally Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.95
Odds
The Cavaliers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won 17 out of their last 25 games against Cleveland.
- Nov 20, 2022 - Cleveland 113 vs. Miami 87
- Mar 11, 2022 - Miami 117 vs. Cleveland 105
- Dec 13, 2021 - Cleveland 105 vs. Miami 94
- Dec 01, 2021 - Cleveland 111 vs. Miami 85
- May 01, 2021 - Miami 124 vs. Cleveland 107
- Apr 03, 2021 - Miami 115 vs. Cleveland 101
- Mar 16, 2021 - Miami 113 vs. Cleveland 98
- Feb 24, 2020 - Cleveland 125 vs. Miami 119
- Feb 22, 2020 - Miami 124 vs. Cleveland 105
- Nov 20, 2019 - Miami 124 vs. Cleveland 100
- Nov 14, 2019 - Miami 108 vs. Cleveland 97
- Mar 08, 2019 - Miami 126 vs. Cleveland 110
- Jan 25, 2019 - Miami 100 vs. Cleveland 94
- Jan 02, 2019 - Miami 117 vs. Cleveland 92
- Dec 28, 2018 - Miami 118 vs. Cleveland 94
- Mar 27, 2018 - Miami 98 vs. Cleveland 79
- Jan 31, 2018 - Cleveland 91 vs. Miami 89
- Nov 28, 2017 - Cleveland 108 vs. Miami 97
- Apr 10, 2017 - Miami 124 vs. Cleveland 121
- Mar 06, 2017 - Miami 106 vs. Cleveland 98
- Mar 04, 2017 - Miami 120 vs. Cleveland 92
- Dec 09, 2016 - Cleveland 114 vs. Miami 84
- Mar 19, 2016 - Miami 122 vs. Cleveland 101
- Dec 05, 2015 - Miami 99 vs. Cleveland 84
- Oct 30, 2015 - Cleveland 102 vs. Miami 92