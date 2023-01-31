Who's Playing

Miami @ Cleveland

Current Records: Miami 28-23; Cleveland 31-21

What to Know

The Miami Heat's road trip will continue as they head to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Heat nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Miami was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 122-117 to the Charlotte Hornets. A silver lining for Miami was the play of small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 28 points in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, Cleveland was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. Everything went their way against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday as they made off with a 122-99 win. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 64-34. Small forward Cedi Osman was the offensive standout of the matchup for Cleveland, shooting 7-for-7 from beyond the arc and finishing with 29 points. Osman hadn't helped his team much against the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Friday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Osman's points were the most he has had all year.

Miami is now 28-23 while the Cavaliers sit at 31-21. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Heat are stumbling into the matchup with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 108.6 on average. Cleveland's defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the fewest points allowed per game in the league at 106.9. Miami might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.95

Odds

The Cavaliers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami have won 17 out of their last 25 games against Cleveland.